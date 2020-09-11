US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after buying an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Foods by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after buying an additional 2,001,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.45. 1,656,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,108. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

