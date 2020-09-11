Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 45.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 26,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Valhi has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valhi by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

