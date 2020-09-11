Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.73 and last traded at $80.67. Approximately 163,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 260,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

