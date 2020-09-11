Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 743.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,526 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 784,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

