Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.49. 12,849,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

