Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 17,578,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,670,381. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

