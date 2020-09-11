Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $34,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,243. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

