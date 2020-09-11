Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.45. Approximately 593,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 714,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

