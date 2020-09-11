Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $73,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.59. 1,020,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,833. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

