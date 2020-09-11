Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.60. 2,690,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,009. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11.

