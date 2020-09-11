Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Reduced by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 6.4% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.45. 1,249,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.