Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1,354.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

