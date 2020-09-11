Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,289,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 897,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,432. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

