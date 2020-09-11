Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 136,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 224,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.