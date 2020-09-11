Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $52,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.67. The company had a trading volume of 395,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

