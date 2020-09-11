Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $306.61. 267,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

