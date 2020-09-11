Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $46,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.32. 6,048,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

