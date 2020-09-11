Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

