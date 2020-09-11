Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,993. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

