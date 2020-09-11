Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $139,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 187,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. 3,507,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,993. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

