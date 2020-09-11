Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $107,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,816. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

VEEV stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 528,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,558. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

