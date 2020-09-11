Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Vericel comprises approximately 8.1% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Vericel worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vericel by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vericel by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

