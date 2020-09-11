Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Verisign comprises 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Verisign by 535.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Verisign by 197.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,205 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.13. 713,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,480. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average of $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

