Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 101.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.64. 551,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,871. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $193.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.