Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

VZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 15,809,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,340. The company has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

