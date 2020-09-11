Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,843. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

