Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE VIE traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

