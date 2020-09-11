Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 245,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

