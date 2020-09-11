Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $30,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

V traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

