Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 355,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

