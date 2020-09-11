Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 536,447 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685,000. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up 0.9% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cornerstone OnDemand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSOD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 683,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,111. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

