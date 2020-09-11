Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 0.8% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,358,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.69. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.