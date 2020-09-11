Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.05. 5,148,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

