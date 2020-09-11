Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.8% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

SHOP stock traded down $15.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $934.17. 1,717,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,520. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,531.40, a PEG ratio of 178.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,014.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.19. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

