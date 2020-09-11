Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post sales of $676.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.00 million and the highest is $688.25 million. Visteon posted sales of $731.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 257,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

