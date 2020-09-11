VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 60,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.