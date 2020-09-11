vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

VTVT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,372. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

