Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.22. 9,810,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,196,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of -214.87, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

