Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.22. 9,810,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,196,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.