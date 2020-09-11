Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,810,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.87, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.