Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 40,954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 637,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. 25,016,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060,707. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.