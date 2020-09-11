Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,486 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $19.52 on Thursday, hitting $480.67. 6,226,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.44. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

