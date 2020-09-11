Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,562 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

