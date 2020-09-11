Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $22.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $24.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,532.02. 1,617,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,550.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,393.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.