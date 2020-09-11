Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $22.64 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $21.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,526.05. 1,648,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,548.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,392.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

