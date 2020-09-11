Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,236 shares of company stock valued at $92,148,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

