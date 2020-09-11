Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.