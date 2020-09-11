Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,684 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 757,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 135,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 47,353,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,662,281. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

