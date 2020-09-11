Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,721 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 379.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.09. 2,416,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,429. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

