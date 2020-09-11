Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 32,095 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,526,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

